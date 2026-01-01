Metal

88 playlist(s)

Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
New Metal

New Metal
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
Uppercut

Uppercut
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
New Metal

New Metal
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
POST-

POST-
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Brazilian Headbangers

Brazilian Headbangers
Punk butch

Punk butch

1.1K views

the best of thrash metal

the best of thrash metal

24K views

Metal Mix 666 Black Metal🤘

Metal Mix 666 Black Metal🤘

2.5K views

Feel the power: Ghost Protocol

Feel the power: Ghost Protocol

24K views

Metal Playlist

Metal Playlist

20K views

Bender Playlist

Bender Playlist

9.1K views

Хуйовий день starter pack

Хуйовий день starter pack

432 views

Metalos Tekereszet

Metalos Tekereszet

626 views

Mellow

Mellow

471 views

Oldschool

Oldschool

40K views

Treenit

Treenit

714 views

best the best

best the best

5.2K views

musikk

musikk

462 views

metal, baby

metal, baby

42K views

Dirty Deathcore

Dirty Deathcore

589 views

Brandi G's work Mix

Brandi G's work Mix

333 views

Metal

Metal

9.4K views

Recap de décembre à février 2025

Recap de décembre à février 2025

1.7K views

Riffs

Riffs

240 views

President

President

1.9K views

메탈

메탈

560 views

Songs from the Heart

Songs from the Heart

1.3K views

For no apparent reason in May tree

For no apparent reason in May tree

152 views

Metal

Metal

248 views

80s Hair Metal Playlist

80s Hair Metal Playlist

43K views

Fav rock songs

Fav rock songs

178 views

Early Years of Heavy Metal (1968-1977)

Early Years of Heavy Metal (1968-1977)

59K views

Heavy Metal Kingdom

Heavy Metal Kingdom

24K views

Super Heavy.. But Soothing😈

Super Heavy.. But Soothing😈

2.8K views

Metal Music

Metal Music

532 views

Industrial metal

Industrial metal

720 views

Metal gym

Metal gym

1.9K views

Carolina

Carolina

4.1K views

Métal

Métal

22K views

old-school

old-school

24K views

Metalcore Madness

Metalcore Madness

10K views

80's Heavy Metal

80's Heavy Metal

271K views

Nothing goes right slow metal

Nothing goes right slow metal

30K views

Workout

Workout

922 views

Ballad Modern Metal Song

Ballad Modern Metal Song

572 views

Metal

Metal

339 views

Power Metal

Power Metal

1.2K views

Deathcore relaxation

Deathcore relaxation

2.7K views

Bangers

Bangers

790 views

Heavy

Heavy

9.1K views

Work out

Work out

94K views

Renya Trusty playlist

Renya Trusty playlist

415 views

Death metal

Death metal

22K views

Thrash

Thrash

54K views

Work Out

Work Out

30K views